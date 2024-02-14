Prep boys basketball: Mountlake Terrace shuts down Shorecrest to earn state berth

The Mountlake Terrace boys basketball team continued its stellar season in impressive fashion Tuesday, as the Hawks defeated Shorecrest 51-27 in a 3A District 1 semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School.
Mountlake Terrace shook off a sluggish start and improved to 21-1 overall with the win over the Scots (14-8), and advanced to the district championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Marysville Pilchuck. The Hawks will play Arlington (17-6), which defeated Mount Vernon 59-56 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
Both Mountlake Terrace and Arlington qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.