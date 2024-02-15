Prep girls basketball: Arlington outlasts Lynnwood in district semifinal

The top-seeded Arlington girls basketball team withstood a fierce challenge from Lynnwood on Wednesday and took a 51-45 win over the Royals in a 3A District 1 semifinal game at Marysville Pilchuck High School.
Lynnwood fell to 14-8 overall and will play Monroe at noon Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck in the tournament’s consolation round. The winner earns one of the tournament’s third places and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
Arlington improved to 20-2 with the win Wednesday and will face Snohomish in the district championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The No. 4-seeded Panthers (16-5) defeated second-seeded Meadowdale 71-64 on Wednesday.
