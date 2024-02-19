Prep wrestling: Three from Edmonds-Woodway place in state Mat Classic

Three Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestlers placed in state at Mat Classic XXXV held in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 16-17.

The Warrior medal winners were led by junior Ever Yamada, who placed third at 175 lbs in the boys competition. Yamada’s medal match was a rematch of the regional final against Garrett Goade from Bainbridge. At regionals Goade prevailed 15-13, but this time Yamada controlled the pace of the match, winning 6-4 for a third-place state finish.

On the girls side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Hannah Baldock finished 6th at 115 lbs and Grace Fitting placed 6th at 140 lbs. Both Baldock and Fitting are juniors.

The Warrior boys finished 29th out of 68 3A teams competing at Mat Classic. The girls placed 34th out of 88 teams.

— By Mike Cooper