Proposed amendments to accessory dwelling unit code before Edmonds City Council Feb. 27

A presentation on proposed amendments to Edmonds’ accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code, which would allow for detached units known as DADUs, is among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The City of Edmonds has been inviting the public to comment on the accessory dwelling unit code update ahead of the Edmonds Planning Board’s public hearing on the topic, scheduled for Feb. 28. Public comments submitted through the ADU Code Update web page will be recorded as part of the public hearing.

Under the city’s existing code, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been limited to attached structures within or attached to a primary residence. In response to the growing need for affordable housing, the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission in 2021 recommended an update to the ADU code to allow for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs). This aligns with the housing element of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, which recommends clear standards and a streamlined approval process for ADUs as a standard option for any single-family lot.

In spring 2023, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1337, directing cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

Other items on the Feb. 27 council agenda include an updated assessment of city facilities and the 2024 transportation plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can also view and comment remotely via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Meetings are also streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview a candidate for the Edmonds Sister City Commission.