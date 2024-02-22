Public welcome to electronics recycling, paper shredding, and food pantry donation event at Edmonds College on March 2

Edmonds College will host an electronics recycling, paper shredding, and food pantry donation event open to the public from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in parking lots E and F.

Signs will be posted at the campus entrance of 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. Download the college parking lot map at edmonds.edu/parking.

All recycling will be free for computers, laptops, monitors, TVs, cell phones, game consoles and tablets. There will be a $5 fee for other electronics, such as printers, VCRs, stereos, DVD players, speakers and small electronics. Call 425-239-4118 to learn more about items that can be recycled.

In addition, paper and document shredding stations will also be available, according to a news release. Guests can bring up to four file boxes of paper.

Attendants will not accept items made of styrofoam at this event.

Staff is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Edmonds College Food Pantry. The pantry plays a vital role in assisting campus members, and as of June 2023, it has received almost 19,000 visits from 2,800 unique visitors.

The Edmonds College Green Team, E-Waste, LLC, and the city of Lynnwood sponsor the recycling event. The Green Team at Edmonds College engages and empowers students, faculty, and staff to adopt healthy, sustainable practices that benefit our diverse campus, the greater community and our environment for future generations.

For more information regarding what electronics can be accepted, contact E-Waste, LLC at 425-239-4118 or visit www.e-wastes.com.