Reader view: Please let me vote for a Republican before I die

I am 73 years old. For most of my adult life I have considered myself an independent. I voted for whomever I felt was the best candidate for the country, for my state, for my county, for my city.

I first voted for president in the Nixon-McGovern election. I would have voted for Nixon but feared he would get too much mandate for voted for McGovern. Over the years I tended to lean toward Republicans. The age-old creed was that Democrats just wanted to spend more money. I have never been against spending money, just not for wasting it.

I have two kids. One graduated high school in 2002 and one in 2004. They tended totally liberal as did all of their college friends. So naturally I liked to get into politics with them, especially my son. Mostly it was just sort of fun.

About 10 years ago my son and I were arguing about politics and my son said “Dad, the Republicans are all bad, how can you even think about voting for any of them.” I told him yes, I agreed that some bad Republican but not all. I had voted for John McCain in 2008 vs. Obama. That was the last time I voted for a Republican.

My son said that Citizens United was changing politics for the worse and that billionaires and big companies would essentially be buying important elections going forward and would do their best to stack to the Supreme Court to cater to their whims. I told him that was an awfully cynical view to have and I sincerely hoped and believed he was wrong. He wasn’t.

After Citizens United, the Republican party began morphing into what it has become today. There is no Republican party, only the MAGA Trump party. Everyone knows what Trump has done and what more he is capable of. The so-called Republican party has had many many opportunities to take back their party from Trump’s cult. But every time they cower again to the big loser and his base that so frightens them.

We know what he is but it so disturbing what his party has become. When all but a handful of House Republicans vote to impeach the Homeland Security Director with no impeachable offenses, when most vote to impeach Joe Biden because the Donald wants them to, when they fail to even vote on funding for Ukraine or fail to vote or for a border protection deal that they wanted but were told by the Donald to not vote for anything as it would take away the only thing he can run on. We must never forget the names of any of these cowards and make sure they are all voted out of office at our earliest opportunities.

I believe President Biden’s polling numbers will improve a lot once he officially becomes the nominee. Donald Trump has been the worst in the history of the U.S. His lack of leadership in the COVID crisis probably cost 300,000 American lives…100 times more than Bin Laden. He is even admitting he would become a total dictator if reelected.

Maybe, just maybe, if the Republican Party moved on from the Donald and became an honest party that would work for the good of America I might actually find a Republican I could vote for before I die!

— By William Oliver

Author William Oliver lives in Edmonds