Reader view: When it comes to accessory dwelling units, think small

The following are my comments submitted for the Edmonds Planning Board’s public hearing on Feb. 28. I will be referencing this information.

State housing mandates are meant to support more affordable homes/dwelling units near transit. New accessory dwelling units/detached accessory dwelling units (ADU/DADU) code (link above on page 4, What are the benefits of ADUs?) are meant to, among other things, “Support aging in place.” One way to ensure that our code enhances affordability, encourages transit use, supports aging in place and maintains livability of our neighborhoods is to focus on the allowed size of the ADUs/DADUs.

Current and proposed code excludes garage/storage from allowed square footage. Page 25 (link above):

“Gross Floor Area will be defined as the “interior habitable area of an accessory dwelling unit, including basements and attics but not including unconditioned space, such as a garage or non-habitable accessory structures.”

More cars, larger ADUs translates to decreased livability in neighborhoods. If we include garages in allowed square footage, we could have fewer cars per neighborhood and attract ADU residents inclined to use transit, or smaller vehicles for transportation. Our ADU code should require that garages and “unconditioned space” be included in allowed square footage, which would mean less non-livable space per ADU.

Examples of 1,200 as maximum square footage allowed:

Average garage space for a car is 240 square feet, leaving 960 square feet of living space.

Average garage space for an SUV is 352 square feet, leaving 848 square feet of living space.

Space for a wheelchair, bicycle, e-bike would leave more livable square footage.

The ADU’s maximum size could then be 1,200 square feet (depending upon lot size) and would be less intrusive to neighborhoods and less expensive to build.

This would also be a built-in disincentive to those (mostly developers) who might build two-story DADUs with a 1,200-square-foot footprint, and the first story, a 1,200-square-foot garage/storage space. A stairway to the second floor is likely also considered “unconditioned space.”

I urge the planning board and council to seriously consider this suggestion. Readers can submit comments by Wednesday (2-28-24) by going to this link.