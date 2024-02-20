Reader view: Your one percent (1%) definitely counts — a great deal

As an environmentalist and an activist preparing for the climate crisis, I am often asked, “What can I do right now, immediately that will really make a difference?” I do have my own suggestions, but recently a friend sent me an article about this same question with an interesting take on the subject.

The writers of the article noted that if everyone in the U.S. reduced their output of carbon by only 1%, that would equal taking 12 million (12,000,000) gas-powered cars off the road for a year. Their point was that for an individual to reduce their carbon output by 1% was so easy, but would result in a huge difference. So what you do, can make a difference. If you are already doing most of these suggestions below, simply add a little to one category to make that 1% difference. If you are not doing these items, pick one that makes sense to you, and start today! You can make a difference.

After you decide what you will do, there is climate quiz below for you to see how familiar you are with climate information. Answers are at the bottom. If you have additional suggestions for ways to make your 1%, please leave them below for others to consider.

Ways to reduce your carbon emissions by 1%

1) Reduce the number of times you take your gas-powered car by one time per week. This will immediately eliminate the carbon you would have put into the atmosphere in the Edmonds area. Or use one fewer tanks of gas this year, which will do the same over the year.

2) Walk or bike whenever possible– to the neighbors, to the library, to the store, to the bus. Not only will you reduce your carbon, but it will be a plus for your health.

3) Take the bus at least once a month. If you have not yet taken the bus, ask a friend where the closest one is and do a trial run with your friend. Then get your ORCA card, and go by yourself.

4) Eat plant-based foods for one day per week, i.e. Meatless Mondays. Animal foods require lots of land, water and fossil fuels.

5) Move your money from a big financial institution (known as the dirty dozen) that invests customers’ money in fossil fuels to a bank that does not invest in fossil fuels.

6) Reduce your use of plastics by carrying a reusable bag and refusing to buy items in plastic. Most plastics are made from fossil fuels and end up in our landfills or oceans.

7) Shop thrift or second-hand stores for clothing. Manufacturing garments requires emissions; second-hand reduces carbon and reuses items that might otherwise be added to the landfill.

8) Air dry your laundry, if you are in a home or location where it is possible. Clothes dryers use large amounts of electricity. If you can air dry even one load per week, you can reduce your emissions significantly. For those who cannot air dry, use one fewer dryer loads per week.

9) Avoid flying, but if you have to, take direct flights rather than stopping along the way. Most emissions come from take-offs and landings, so direct flights reduce carbon.

10) Cancel one video or media monthly subscription — surprisingly, online subscriptions generate emissions because they require file storage on massive servers, which require a lot of energy.

Many thanks to those individuals and families out there who are — and have been — doing their part to reduce greenhouse gases in the city of Edmonds, who have shown great care for their friends and neighbors in this community, as well as for their own families. Keep up the good work!

Climate Change Quiz

Check your knowledge with the scientists who researched these questions:

1. What percentage of the earth’s planet is covered by the ocean?

A. 71 percent B. 56 percent C. 33 percent D. 90 percent

2. What creatures are especially at risk from ocean acidification?

A, Calcifying species such as shrimp, crabs and coral

B. Whales such as humpbacks, bowheads, and narwhal

C. Pelagic fish such as tuna, swordfish and sharks

D. Acidification poses no risk to marine life

3. How much more carbon does the ocean hold compared to plants and soil?

A. 10 times as much B. 2 times as much C. 20 times as much D. 5 times as much

4. Sea level rise in the past 100 years was 7 feet; what is it projected to be

in the next 100 years, if it continues at the present rate?

A. 7 feet B. 8 feet C. 11 feet D. 13 feet

5. What is a greenhouse gas?

A. CO2 B. CH4 C. Water Vapor D. All of these

6. What was agreed to at the Paris Accords in 2015?

A. To protect biodiversity and end deforestation of world’s rain forests.

B. To keep global temperatures below 2.0 C pre-industrial levels and to pursue a path to 1.5 C

C. To limit sea level rise to 3 feet

D. To pursue a goal of 100% clean, renewable energy

E. All of the above.

7. What percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are because of transportation?

A. 1% B. 20% C. 33% D. 70%

8. What country emits the most CO2?

A. China B. U.S. C. India D. Russia

9. What country emits the most CO2 per person?

A. China B. U.S. C. India D. Russia

10. What country is the most energy efficient and sustainable?

A. Iceland B. France C. Costa Rica D. Sweden

*********************************************************************************************

Answers to Climate Quiz: 1A 2A 3C 4D 5 B 6B 7 B 8A 9B 10D

— By Gayla L. Shoemake

Author Gayla Shoemake lives in Edmonds