Repairs to Spokane ferry mean one-boat service Wednesday night

Washington State Ferries reported Tuesday afternoon that the 188-vehicle Spokane, currently assigned to the Edmonds/Kingston route, has a bent propeller blade that is causing vessel vibration, and it must be repaired.
In-water straightening of the blade will occur the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 21, after the vessel’s 7:40 p.m. departure from Edmonds. This will put the route on one-boat service with the 144-vehicle Kaleetan for the rest of the evening, the ferry system said.
The 8:20 p.m. Kingston-to-Edmonds and the 9:05 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston sailings will be cancelled Wednesday. The #2 Kaleetan will take over as the #1 vessel for the 9:40 p.m. Kingston departure.
“We appreciate customers’ patience while this necessary repair work is completed,” the ferry system said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.