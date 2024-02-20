Repairs to Spokane ferry mean one-boat service Wednesday night

Washington State Ferries reported Tuesday afternoon that the 188-vehicle Spokane, currently assigned to the Edmonds/Kingston route, has a bent propeller blade that is causing vessel vibration, and it must be repaired.

In-water straightening of the blade will occur the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 21, after the vessel’s 7:40 p.m. departure from Edmonds. This will put the route on one-boat service with the 144-vehicle Kaleetan for the rest of the evening, the ferry system said.

The 8:20 p.m. Kingston-to-Edmonds and the 9:05 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston sailings will be cancelled Wednesday. The #2 Kaleetan will take over as the #1 vessel for the 9:40 p.m. Kingston departure.

“We appreciate customers’ patience while this necessary repair work is completed,” the ferry system said.