Revive I-5 work in south Seattle shifts to left lanes for third weekend of lane closures Feb. 9-12

After two successful weekends of Revive I-5 work, a third weekend of continuous weekend-long lane reductions begins at 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, through 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a news release.

Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to the two right lanes between the Boeing Access Road and SR 900/Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The SR 900/Martin Luther King Jr. Way ramp and other nearby ramps will be open during this weekend’s work.

In their first two weekends, WSDOT contractor crews replaced 72 panels of broken and cracked concrete. Project plans include about 13 total weekends of lane reductions and ramp closures. This work is weather dependent and could be postponed because of cold temperatures or heavy rain.

Lane reductions allow crews to replace concrete panels, grind to remove ruts in the road and replace expansion joints on northbound and southbound I-5 at Military Road. The critical preservation work, for this Revive I-5 project, improves the driving surface. Weeknight lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue between Seattle and Tukwila until fall 2024.