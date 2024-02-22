Rotary Club of Edmonds honors Student of the Month James De Mello

In keeping with its mission to serve and acknowledge outstanding students in the Edmonds School District, the Rotary Club of Edmonds presented its latest Student of the Month award to James De Mello of Meadowdale High School.

“According Meadowdale High School’s Lora Schwartzenberger, James has continually met the challenge and demands that go with being a scholar athlete,” the Rotary Club announcement said. “He has had the opportunity to compete, form lasting relationships, develop his leadership and time management skills, and strengthen his work ethic.”