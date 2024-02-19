Salmon move to new Edmonds home 

Sunday was an exciting day at the Edmonds Fish Hatchery. Volunteers of all ages assisted in the transfer of approximately 75,000 salmon fry from indoor tanks to the outdoor hatchery holding pond.

Perrin Sharp enjoys feeding the newly transferred fish in their new home.Volunteers will now need to feed these baby salmon three times per day in the coming months. Later in the year, these young salmon will be released into various locations throughout the region.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton