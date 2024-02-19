Salmon move to new Edmonds home 

Sunday was an exciting day at the Edmonds Fish Hatchery. Volunteers of all ages assisted in the transfer of approximately 75,000 salmon fry from indoor tanks to the outdoor hatchery holding pond. 

One of two indoor hatchery fish tanks.
Prior to transfer, Hatchery Manager Kaelie Spencer takes one of her weekly fry measurements in a special water-filled sampling box.
The tank’s plug is pulled, and thousands of tiny fish literally go down the drain into the outdoor hatchery pond. Volunteers use paint brushes to gently swish the babies down the drain pipe.
Outside, volunteers watch as the fry flow into the pond from the white pipe. The pond has been filled with fresh water from Willow Creek.

Perrin Sharp enjoys feeding the newly transferred fish in their new home.Volunteers will now need to feed these baby salmon three times per day in the coming months. Later in the year, these young salmon will be released into various locations throughout the region. 

— Story and photos by Chris Walton 

 

