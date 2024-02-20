Save the date: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club plant sale May 4

Save the date for the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale, this year from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

Expect trees, shrubs, perennials, veggie starts, native plants and more. Also onsite is the garden boutique that includes an assortment of donated items. In the past this has included tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.

Come early for the best selection.