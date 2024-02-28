Scene in Edmonds: 13-year-old partners with Edmonds Lions Club

Skye Duncan is a 13-year-old Edmonds resident who attends Soundview School, an independent school in Lynnwood. Soundview requires every eighth-grader to complete a community project, and according to the Edmonds Lions Club, Skye has chosen to focus on the visually impaired in partnership with the Edmonds Lions Club. She plans to host a glasses drive at her school and educating her peers on the struggles of people with low vision around the community. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)