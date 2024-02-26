Scene in Edmonds: Alan Doyle rocks Edmonds Center for Arts

6 hours ago 8
Alan Doyle performing at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Sunday night.

Rick Steves shared these photos from Canadian musician Alan Doyle’s Sunday night concert, which drew a packed house to the Edmonds Center for Arts.

“I’ve never seen the ECA dancing with such joy,” Steves said. “Alan charmed the audience and it occurred to me they might enjoy listening to my 2018 interview with him.”

You can listen to the Travel With Rick Steves radio show episode here.

L-R: Shelley Bryan Wee, Alan Doyle and Rick Steves.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME