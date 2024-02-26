Scene in Edmonds: Alan Doyle rocks Edmonds Center for Arts

Rick Steves shared these photos from Canadian musician Alan Doyle’s Sunday night concert, which drew a packed house to the Edmonds Center for Arts.
“I’ve never seen the ECA dancing with such joy,” Steves said. “Alan charmed the audience and it occurred to me they might enjoy listening to my 2018 interview with him.”
You can listen to the Travel With Rick Steves radio show episode here.
