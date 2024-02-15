Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: February 14, 2024 2 Valentine’s Day Eve sunset. Happy Valentine’s Day from Natsuki, a Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy in training. (Photo by Jim Ogonowski) So, ticket me. (Photo by Mark Galloway) Wood debris after high tide on the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Crow in a tree. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
