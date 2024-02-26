Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: February 25, 2024 6 The ferry Kaleetan rocking and rolling in windy weather Sunday. (Photos by Julia Wiese) A breezy Sunday walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cherry blossoms on Thursday. (Photo by Matt Waldron) Another view of cherry blossoms, taken Saturday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
