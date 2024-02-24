Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: February 23, 2024 2 Three friends at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Joe Christian) A debutante camillia in bloom. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A seagull on the rocks. (Photo by Joe Christian) At sunset on Edmonds Waterfront. (Photo by Niall McShane) Mountain sunset silhouette. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Sunset at Lake Ballinger. (Photo by RJ Perna) Full moon. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
