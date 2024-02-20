Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: February 19, 2024 1 A belted kingfisher with Edmonds Fishing Pier salmon art in the background. (Photo by Tim Davis) An excavation project on the beach. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) More kids enjoying the beach on the President’s Day holiday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
