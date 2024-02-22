Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: February 21, 2024 2 An afternoon rainbow. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The Arctic Charm, visiting from Nanaimo, British Columbia. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Busy at the Edmonds Dive Park. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
