Scene in Edmonds: Busy birds at the marsh Posted: February 13, 2024 11 Ducks and Canada geese grooming. Spotted towhee foraging. Photographer Michael Lowell captured these scenes Sunday morning at the Edmonds Marsh.
Nice job !
