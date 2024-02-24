Scene in Edmonds: Floretum daffodils back in bloom

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club planted 6,000 daffodils in city flower beds in 2021 as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. Photographer Chris Walton captured a few of them in bloom on Thursday, stating “They have returned!”
