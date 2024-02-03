Scene in Edmonds: Friday sunrise to sunset Posted: February 2, 2024 2 An hour before sunrise on Friday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Clouds (Photo by Ron LaRue) Lanterns installed in preparation for Lunar New Year. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) First daffodils a preview of spring. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sunset (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sunset (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
