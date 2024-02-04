Scene in Edmonds: Gulp — what now?

From photographer Bill Ray, who spotted this Saturday afternoon at the breakwater near the Edmonds Fishing Pier: “This gull caught a starfish much bigger than a mouthful. Trying to figure out how to take it apart to eat without having it stolen?”

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.

This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.