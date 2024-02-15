Scene in Edmonds: Marsh restoration holding firm

The restored Edmonds Marsh and Shellabarger Creek along Highway 104 has withstood the rigors of winter rainstorms and is looking more and more like a naturally functioning wetland and creek. The restoration work was conducted by community volunteers under an agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation.
“Now, we just need to get the salmon back,” said Joe Scordino, project leader.
