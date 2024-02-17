Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Musicology

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce staff and members joined Musicology owner Rachel Gardner Thursday to cut the ribbon for her new music boutique/record store in downtown Edmonds.
Located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, Musicology sells used and new vinyl, CDs and other music-related merchandise.
Learn more in our earlier story here.
