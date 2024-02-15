Scene in Edmonds: Salmon smolt introduced to net pen

About 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Issaquah salmon hatchery were introduced to a net pen along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday. It’s an annual event involving volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter.

The pen will be attached to cables anchored at the Edmonds Fishing Pier on Friday. Volunteers will feed pellets to the one-year-old smolts several times a week. After spending a few months in Edmonds waters for imprinting, the salmon will be released to mature. When it comes time to spawn, the hope is that the survivors will return to the Edmonds area to lay eggs or be caught by local fishermen.