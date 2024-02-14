Scene in Edmonds: Tuesday, sunrise to sunset Posted: February 13, 2024 4 Before sunrise Tuesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Edmonds marina sentinel. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.