Scene nearby: Mayor travels to Olympia

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen poses for a photo with State Sen. Marko Liias at the State Capitol Thursday. Rosen traveled to Olympia along with several hundred other mayors and councilmembers from across the state for Association of Washington Cities – Action Days. Liias represents the 21st District, which includes a portion of Edmonds. (Photo courtesy Senate Democratic Caucus)
