Sno-Isle Libraries launches community reading program

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching its inaugural community reading program “Sno-Isle Reads Together.” Connect with your community as readers can enjoy the same book; the selected title for the first program is Hollow Kingdom by Seattle author Kira Jane Buxton.

Hollow Kingdom is a quirky, humorous and heroic tale following a crow in the apocalypse. Readers will recognize locations in this local story and be inspired to create a closer connection with nature. This unique story will spark reflection, discussion, and have you rooting for your new favorite corvid.

Sno-Isle Libraries will offer fun complementary programs for book discussion, wilderness survival, learning about local wildlife, zombie folklore and more. The programs are designed to pair with Hollow Kingdom, but can also be enjoyed regardless of reading the book.

The community will also have the opportunity to meet author Kira Jane Buxton, as Sno-Isle Libraries will host three author events:

• 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Kamiak High School Performing Arts Center, 10801 Harbour Pointe Boulevard, Mukilteo

• 6:30 p.m. May 15 at Coupeville High School Performing Arts Center; 501 South Main Street, Coupeville

• 6:30 p.m. May 21 – online, register at sno-isle.org

Sno-Isle Libraries would like to thank the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation for its generous support. “Hollow Kingdom” is available at local libraries as an eBook, audiobook (digital and CDs), and physical copies. Join the conversation, start reading (or listening) today.