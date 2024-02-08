Sno-King School Retirees announce additional grant awards

Each school year the Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers educator grants to its active members. In addition to the eight mini-grants awarded to Edmonds School District staff in December, SKSR is awarding an additional 10 grants this February.

Cedar Way

Laura Baker — Tickets and transportation for a Storybook Theater presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk. (Kindergarten)

Kristyn O’Connor — Transportation and tickets for a field trip to the Tulalip Hibulb Cultural Center. (4th grade)

Leann Onishi — Junior Learning books to augment the district’s phonics program. (Title 1 Reading)

Jennifer Phipps — Tickets and transportation for a Storybook Theater presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk. (Kindergarten)

College Place MS

Amber Shelley — Materials as well as a three-year subscription to SPARK to supplement her P.E. curriculum. (8th grade health and P.E.)

Edmonds Heights K12

Erin Zackey — Art materials for an integrated art and science curriculum. (Science/Art/Language Arts)

Hilltop

Joelle Mertel — Multiple copies of six titles for a historical fiction unit. (4th grade)

Lisa Reid — Five sets of Little Sprouts decodable books. (K-3 Reading Intervention)

Seaview

Brian Kelly — Transportation for a field trip to Imagine Children’s Museum. (K/1)

Spruce

Rochelle Tabladillo — Transportation to the Tulalip Hibulb Cultural Center. (3rd grade)

Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $124,000 in educator mini-grants.