Snohomish County provides 2024 grants to local organizations supporting tourism

Five local projects and events are among 39 that will receive $600,000 in grants from Snohomish County in 2024. These grants are funded by the Hotel-Motel Small Fund, which invests in efforts that promote the tourism sector in Snohomish County.

They include:

Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds: $9,250 for “Reaching Out for Cultural Tourism”

DeMiero Jazz Festival: $2,500 for the 2024 festival

Edmonds Center for the Arts: $15,000 for season promotion

The District, Lynnwood: $10,000 for the Interlaced Festival in June 2024.

Olympic Ballet Theatre, Edmonds: $7,500 for expansion of marketing

According to a county news release, tourism is a crucial aspect of the county’s economy. In 2022, visitors traveling to Snohomish County spent $1.45 billion locally. Visitation accounted for 15,105 total jobs, representing 5% of all employment in the county.

“Tourism is a core component of Snohomish County’s economy, and many families depend on visitor spending for their livelihoods,” said County Executive Dave Somers. “People from across the world travel here to explore our beautiful and diverse natural resources, thriving small business community, and innovative aerospace sector. These grants help boost visitation so that more communities can sustainably explore our singular county with attractions that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Added Snohomish County Council Chair Jared Mead: “Investing in tourism, the county’s second largest economic driver, is essential for Snohomish County’s continued growth and success. These grants make a big difference by providing additional business opportunities within the tourism sector, ultimately leading to a greater number of visitors and increased revenue for the county.”

The 2024 Hotel-Motel Small Fund historically administers grants between $5,000 and $50,000. Funds are awarded for projects or purposes authorized under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) Chapter 67.28. A complete list of awardees is available here.

For more information on the county’s tourism efforts, visit www.seattlenorthcountry.com.