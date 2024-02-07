Snohomish County Superior Court warns of attempted jury duty scam

The Snohomish County Superior Court and Snohomish County Superior Court Clerk’s Office is receiving reports of jury duty scam activity.

“We have heard specific complaints that scammers will. identify as members of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement and demand payment or financial information in order to remedy missed jury service,” according to a news release.

The Superior Court will never reach out to jurors demanding money related to jury service, according to Court officers.

“We want to warn the public about these scams and let people know that no one from the court or law enforcement would ever call to ask for money in connection with jury service,” said Snohomish County Superior Court Administrator Andrew Somers. “We know that people take their jury duty responsibilities very seriously and we want to continue to encourage everyone to respond to legitimate jury summonses. Our justice system depends on our ability to gather juries from our community.”

If citizens receive a suspicious call or e-mail from someone pretending to be a county official requesting money, do not respond and report it to the non-emergency line at 425-407-3999. For questions related to jury service, contact Superior Court’s Jury Administration at 425-388-3397.