Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds 2024 Love Lists, just in time for Valentine’s Day

What makes us so warm and fuzzy inside this time of year is how much our Downtown Edmonds businesses gush about each other in their Love Lists. Not only do they talk about a fellow business, but they also get to talk about something special they’re doing at theirs for Valentine’s Day.

That means double the lists and double the love—all right Downtown Edmonds. Secret admirers, requited crushes, and soul mates are all part of our business ecosystem. Bet you didn’t know there was so much love between the blocks, did you?

Take this list to-go when you’re out treating your lovers, your besties, and your babies, and don’t forget to ask your favorite businesses about each other when you’re at the check-out.

New This Year: Palentine’s Day

Before we show off the double love, though, we have some juicy news. This is for all of you who need a designated date to plan a night out on the town.

*Drumroll, please*

Palentine’s Day downtown invites you to celebrate friendship! On Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m., more than 20 shops and restaurants in downtown Edmonds are coming together to offer special experiences, discounts, and tasty bites and bevvys. See the full list of participants (and plan your outing) here, and get all the details from each shop on our Instagram page here.

Okay, without much further ado, we invite you to the love fest.

2024 Downtown Edmonds Love Lists

Anchor Chic Consignment: This sweet spot on Dayton receives new merchandise every day, so it’s always a new shop! Owner Liz loves all of things Rogue—from great denim brands to fun pieces for going out. It’s always easy to find something you can’t live without. Rogue also has items that are great for gift-giving, many of which are budget-friendly. Anchor Chic Consignment and Rogue both absolutely love the Shop Local attitude in Edmonds!

Calypso Edmonds is serving up pina coladas for you and your love! Sip on pineapple and coconut in a light and dark rum-blended thirst-quencher served with an umbrella (naturally). Calypso loves gift cards for Slate Salon + Spa services. “There is something for him or her: facials, massages, spa manis, and spa pedis. All of these services are great for your special someone.”

Charcoal: Sharing a bottle of Champagne is one of the quintessential ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. One of Charcoal’s favorites is a grand cru from Edmond Barnaut, who created the grower champagne category way back in the 1800s. The team at Charcoal also loves reading (what goes better with bubbles than books?!), so they have a big crush on the Edmonds Bookshop and especially appreciate the shop’s contributions to enriching our community. One thing Charcoal especially loves right now is the shop’s limited-time special offer of signed copies of books from Ivan Doig’s personal collection. Doig penned one of the Charcoal team’s favorite books, The Bartender’s Tale.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to pamper someone you love, including yourself! Stop in at Crow for the best self-care items. Want some one-stop pampering? Pop over to Ombu Salon + Spa! New ‘do? Done. Facial and a massage? They’ve got you covered! And their live plant wall instantly makes the Crow crew say, ahhhhhh.

Demetris is one of many gems of Edmonds—it’s not just a restaurant, it’s home to locals and our neighbors across the Sound. Offering a beautiful view of the water and the mountains with breathtaking sunsets, Demetris will be the perfect place to linger over a lobster roll for two, lightly dressed with aioli and house spice blends, topped with baby arugula, and drizzled with hot butter! The Demetris team loves next-door neighbor Waterfront Coffee Company: great coffee, cute art, and wonderful customer service. Try their Raspberry Dark Chocolate Mocha made with Mukilteo Coffee Roasters beans and topped with whipped cream and heart sprinkles.

Dusted Valley Wine Bar is pairing their 2021 Petite Sirah (the luscious fruit in this starts big, stays big, and ends big!) with the Pork Osso Buco from Fire & the Feast. Talk about a two-for-one!

Edmonds Bookshop: Imagine cozying with a cuppa tea and an enticing fiction read by Barbara Kingsolver or James McBride or enlightening non-fiction by Timothy Egan? The Edmonds Bookshop has those books and more! Speaking of tea, grab yours across the street at Treasures & Teas. Consider a lovely Queen Catherine black tea worth savoring. Bree and Aaron Martzke offer a wide variety of teas for your every taste and mood, as well as Edmonds/seaside-specific gifts. Stop by to say hello to the new owners and select something nice to sip for you and those you love.

While FIELD offers beautiful gifts, including baskets and candles, they’re best known for their fresh floral arrangements. For this Valentine’s Day, consider their customer-favorite “Packed with Love” arrangement, filled to the brim with the most gorgeous premium flowers and designed in a clear cylinder glass vase. Be one of the first 25 customers to order your flowers and receive “premium delivery,” which guarantees you a spot on their first delivery route of the day! FIELD loves dining at Salt & Iron, which is always a treat. The team looks forward to Salt’s weekend brunches, delicious cocktails, and amazing staff. “If you can’t secure a much-coveted reservation for Valentine’s Day, we strongly suggest picking up a gift card for your loved one, for a future rendezvous.”

Head over to Fire & The Feast to select from a menu of “Season of Love” cocktails, now through the end of February. The Fire & The Feast team recommends the Sparkling Cranberry Sangria. Want to hit a few spots in town? Go down to Dusted Valley Wine Bar for the Boomtown Syrah. It pairs well with grilled meats, spicy dishes, and cheese. It’s on the Fire & The Feast wine list, too!

At The Market, Lobster Grams are back! Treat someone you love to a half-lobster or crab roll in a cute box, tied with a bow. Complete the gift with flowers from FIELD, obviously! FIELD makes the most beautiful hand-tied bouquets. The Market team also can’t get enough of their small gifts and cards.

Treat your honey with a gift card from Ombu Salon + Spa and choose a Himalayan salt bath soak. Ombu offers customized facials and massages, plus a full-service salon. As for a lover, the Ombu team has been crushing on SanKai since it opened its doors: “The sushi is amazingly fresh and delicious. No overwhelming sauce or imitation seafood. Fabulous service and a warm greeting as soon as you step inside the door. All the stars for SanKai.”

The Paper Feather absolutely loves the beautiful handmade candles and shower steamers from one of their favorite local makers, LULUMIÈRE. Paired with Valentine’s Day cards designed in-house, these candles make the perfect gift for someone special. Team Paper Feather can’t get enough of Walnut Street Coffee, one of their favorite places for delicious seasonal drinks, coffee, and tea. As owner Jen says, “I especially love their cold brew for a mid-day treat. They also have an amazing selection of gifts and fun local finds—perfect for the ones you love!”

Rebekah’s Boutique is all aflutter for ILI New York multi-color leather wallets and purses. Each piece is delightfully colorful, RFID-protected for travel, and crafted from excellent quality leather. Rebekah’s adores The Market for its delicious Rockfish beer-battered tacos with mango salsa.

Rogue is into the sweet and simple heart rings and necklaces they carry from Tumbleweed Studio out of Wenatchee. These gold or silver pieces make the perfect gifts for any of the loves in your life—they never take theirs off! Kimberly and her team have a little confession: At least once a week you’ll find one of their team members on break exploring the new finds at Anchor Chic Consignment. “Liz has an amazing eye for sourcing unique pieces and we’re pretty sure it’s a magic fashion portal. We swear that when you’re on the hunt for the *just right black pant* or that specific item, there’s a good chance Anchor Chic has exactly what you were looking for—or didn’t know you needed.”

Salt & Iron has the best dessert! Pastry Chef Stephanie will be creating a Valentine-themed dessert, but for now, the team loves her chocolate cake. While you’re sharing a slice with your lover, hand them a card from The Paper Feather. They carry the best cards for any occasion, and they are handmade!

Treat someone you love to a 14-piece nigiri or 14-piece sashimi, chef’s choice, at SanKai. Then, take them to Sugarology down the street for a Flawless Nourishing Facial.

Slate Salon + Spa is the perfect place to get your loves a gift card to spoil themselves their way. The Slate crew is raving about Calypso‘s creative Caribbean-style food and fun cocktails. Consider sending your person off for a spa day and then meeting them for happy hour at Calypso after!

The Sugarology Signature scented body care line is nourishing and gentle, with a scent for everyone. It is a gender-neutral, warm, fresh scent. Many have described it as “Fresh and clean, but warm like fresh baked sugar cookies.” The Sugarology team is sweet on all things Crow! Where else can you find such a variety of locally-made items that cater to a diverse customer group? Their favorite pairing is lighting a scented candle (Particle Goods or Pure Earthy) and lathering yourself in sweet Sugarology Body Wash for a luxurious at-home spa experience!

Treasures & Teas is loving its new Teabloom Blooming Hearts tea. Each package includes six different fruit-infused green teas. When hot water is added, the heart-shaped green tea blossoms into a beautiful floral arrangement. They make a lovely Valentine’s gift and are a great way to add a little charm to a winter afternoon. They also sell glass teapots so that you can watch your tea bloom before your eyes! As for a crush, Charcoal is one of T&T’s favorite Edmonds restaurants. “We love their delicious food and innovative cocktails. They have a wonderful, romantic atmosphere for a date night, but are also so kind and welcoming when we stop by with our toddler for an early dinner. The Dungeness crab gnocchi and the Harry Callahan cocktail are particular favorites of ours!”

Bring your crush to Walnut Street Coffee for their seasonal drink, The Hot One! It has espresso, dark chocolate, and a blend of spicy spices, this drink has just the right kick to keep you warm on these cold, damp days. Grab one with your valentine (or palentine!) and walk on over to The Social Chain Co. on 6th and Main, where you can select some permanent jewelry to celebrate your love!

Waterfront Coffee Company appreciates that the Edmonds business community is full of amazing baristas. It’s such a fun environment! Bring your sweetie for the Waterfront Raspberry Dark Chocolate Mocha. They’re crushing on next-door neighbor Demetris. “They have a cool vibe and fun nightlife right by the water! We also really enjoy that they have an amazing array of delicious happy-hour food and drinks!”

Show Us Your (PG) Xs and Os

You’ll find plenty of ways to treat your sweet—and support your favorite downtown businesses—throughout love month. Share with us where you end up. Tag @edmondsdowntown in your posts on Instagram and Facebook, and add the hashtag #loveedmonds. We’ll share our favorites to our stories.

Now, go out to downtown Edmonds and show some love!

— By Whitney Popa

