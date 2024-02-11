Sponsor Spotlight: Heather Krause named new branch director of RBC Wealth Management Edmonds office

RBC Wealth Management Edmonds office will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. for the local community to meet Heather Krause and the other financial advisors in the branch. Refreshments and light snacks will be served. We look forward to meeting you!
Our Edmonds office address is:
303 5th Ave. S., Suite 100
Edmonds, WA 98020
Heather Krause, AIF
Managing Director – Branch Director
Senior Portfolio Manager – Portfolio Focus
Office: 425-712-7309 | Mobile: 425-475-6147
Email: heather.krause@rbc.com
Website: us.rbcwealthmanagement.com/edmonds
RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, registered investment adviser and Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.
