Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair returns March 27 at Edmonds College — free admission

Looking for a new career or part-time gig? We’ve got your chance to meet over 60 hiring employers and interview on-site. The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair returns on March 27 at a new location, Edmonds College.

Attend this job fair completely free and meet with more than 60 local and regional employers hiring positions on-site. Bring your resume and meet face-to-face with hiring managers from top companies.

A variety of employers from the health care, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail and hospitality industries will be available hiring for full and part time roles.

WHAT:

Lynnwood Regional Job Fair

WHEN:

March 27, 2024, from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

WHERE:

Edmonds College – Seaview Gymnasium

19906 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Learn More and Register to Attend Here.

The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College and WorkSource have partnered to bring together some of the top employers in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Employers interesting in participating may register by visiting the Lynnwood Chamber.