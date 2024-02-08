Sponsor spotlight: Swift Orange Line brings faster bus travel to Lynnwood and beyond

Another bus rapid transit line will serve our region starting March 30.

There’s another Swift way to ride coming soon from Community Transit. The new Swift Orange Line will launch on March 30.

Orange Line will run through Lynnwood on an east-west route between McCollum Park and Edmonds College, with stops along the way in Mill Creek, Alderwood Mall and other popular destinations. Riders will also enjoy easy connections to Swift Blue and Green lines and other Community Transit buses. Orange Line will also connect riders to Link light rail in Lynnwood when it opens in fall 2024, making regional travel without a car even easier. Orange line joins the Blue and Green lines as the third rapid-transit bus route in Snohomish County.

Swift buses are like light rail on wheels – buses stop at every station and are so frequent, you don’t need a schedule. Buses arrive every 10 to 20 minutes, with the shortest waits during the busiest travel times. To keep things moving swiftly, riders pay at the station before boarding at any door. Swift fares can be paid with an ORCA card or at a ticket kiosk with cash or credit card. Swift buses only stop for about 10 seconds at each station. Signal priority technology, and bus lanes keep Swift running quickly through traffic.

Orange Line riders will also enjoy rain shelters, improved lighting, and additional seating at the 19 platform stations along the route. Digital signs at all stations display real-time arrival and departure information, so you’ll always know when the next bus will arrive. Improvements include a new transit center at Edmonds College and a redesigned transit center at McCollum Park Park & Ride.

All Swift stations are accessible, and Swift buses can accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and bikes. Swift fare is the same as other local bus fare and riders never pay more than $2.50 per ride. Reduced fares are available for riders 65 and older, riders with disabilities, Medicare cardholders, and people from low-income households. Youth 18 and younger ride free with a Youth ORCA card.

Swift Orange Line is one more step toward Community Transit’s mission of “travel made easy for all.” Visit communitytransit.org/orange to learn more.