SR 520 across Lake Washington closes for weekend beginning Friday night, Feb. 23

Drivers traveling across Lake Washington should plan ahead for a weekend State Route 520 closure.

The SR 520 closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and lasts from 11p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All associated SR 520 on- and off-ramps will also close.

South of SR 520, crews will also close a short stretch of East Roanoke Street between East Louisa Street and Montlake Boulevard. That street closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and wrap up Monday at 6 a.m.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the weekend closure in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood is necessary for crews to calibrate and test lighting under the newly forming Montlake Lid, pave the roadway and work on utilities. In addition, on the eastside of the lake, Bellevue Fire Department will test existing fire suppression systems on the floating bridge during the closure while Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will perform routine maintenance on SR 520.

The East Roanoke Street closure is necessary to work on utilities and pave.

Traffic flow information is available using WSDOT’s real-time travel map online. The SR 520 Trail will remain open across the lake for pedestrians and bicyclists during the road closure.