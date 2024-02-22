Tana Axtelle receives Rotary’s Rick Steves Service Above Self award

Harbor Square Athletic Club Manager Tana Axtells is the recipient of the Rotary Club of Edmonds’ third annual Rick Steves Service Above Self award. The inspiration for this award is Rick Steves, who models Rotary values through exemplary citizenship in his personal, business, community and global service to others, the Rotary Club of Edmonds said in a news release.

An Edmonds resident, Axtelle has been manager of the Harbor Square Athletic Club for 25 years. “Her sense of service in her work extends beyond the gym walls and deep into our local community,” the Rotary Club said. “As a professional, she takes deep care with our senior populations, teaches swimming to the underprivileged and has been an activist in promoting health awareness in Edmonds.”

In addition, she has been “an advocate for common-sense gun laws, volunteers her time and expertise for sustainable and inclusive affordable housing and is deeply involved in animal welfare.” And she has been “a connected and thoughtful global citizen who volunteers actively to respond to the ongoing crisis occurring in Ukraine. Tana works in rescue efforts for dogs and cats impacted by the conflict and collaborates with international organization to find shelter, care and support for displaced animals. Her work mitigates the impact of war on human and animal lives.” (Learn more about that work in our earlier story here.)