Town hall meeting with 21st District lawmakers Feb. 17 at Kamiak HS

Lawmakers from the 21st Legislative District are hosting a town hall meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo. This is your chance to share thoughts with lawmakers and also receive an update on their work in Olympia.

Participants include Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson, who represent portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The location is the Kamiak High School Performing Arts Center, 10801 Harbour Point Blvd., Mukilteo.