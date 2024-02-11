Two suspects arrested after stealing car, entering Edmonds home to avoid police

Two people from Pierce County were taken into police custody Saturday night for multiple offenses and one is still at large following an incident that began around 7:30 p.m. in 8700 block of Main Street in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, the three suspects fled from a stolen vehicle and entered a person’s residence. No weapons were used by the suspects and the resident wasn’t harmed during the encounter, but two of the suspects remained in the home for about an hour before surrending. The remaining suspect likely fled the residence prior to police surrounding it, McClure said.

A 28-year-old man from Spanaway and 45-year-old woman from Lakewood were arrested and booked for residential burglary and resisting arrest. A 29-year-old Lakewood woman has been positively identified and charges will be referred for investigation of residential burglary. The 29-year-old is also the primary suspect in a second vehicle theft that occurred overnight after the initial search had concluded, McClure said.

According to McClure, residential burglary charges are in order because the suspects entered and remained in the home unlawfully, with the intent to commit a crime — in this case, fleeing police from a separate offense related to the stolen car.

Edmonds police took the initial stolen vehicle for evidence. The investigation is ongoing and the suspects may also face additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

— By Teresa Wippel