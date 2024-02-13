Utility replacement project night work now scheduled Feb. 14 and 15

Night work originally planned for a utility replacement project in downtown Edmonds has now been rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 14-15.

The City of Edmonds is working to install a cured-in-place pipe liner in the sewer main on 5th Avenue South from Maple to Walnut Streets to extend the lifespan of the pipe and prevent root intrusions from causing backups. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the originally planned night work was postponed. The contractor now expects the sewer lining work to take place the night of Feb. 14 and 15 and will provide additional notice 24 hours in advance via door knocking or door hangers to residents.

The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. The night work will reduce impacts to residents and businesses and reduce the likelihood of liner installation issues and mitigate the possibility of sewage backups, the city said.

This work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

What you can expect

– Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, and delays up to 15 minutes should be expected.

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning.

– You may notice a chemical odor during the work. This is from the resin liner installed inside the pipe and will dissipate quickly after installation and does not pose health risks.

– Work will include the use of trucks and equipment, including generators.

– Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the work.

– Crews will implement construction best practices to limit noise levels, when possible.

Additional lining work will be taking place on 10th Place North and Euclid Ave, as well as the alley between Bell and Edmonds Streets, and 4th and 5th Avenues. This work will not take place at night, but residents are advised to reduce their water usage during the lining. The contractor will knock on doors and place door hangers 24 hours in advance of the lining to provide notice.

Visit the city’s web page for project updates: www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=18756929

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.