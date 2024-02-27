Utility replacement project night work on 5th Avenue South Feb. 27-28

Night work is planned for a utility replacement project in downtown Edmonds Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 27-28.

The City of Edmonds is working to install a cured-in-place pipe liner in the sewer main on 5th Avenue South from Maple to Walnut Streets to extend the lifespan of the pipe and prevent root intrusions from causing backups.

The work is expected to take two nights between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. The night work will reduce impacts to residents and businesses and reduce the likelihood of liner installation issues and mitigate the possibility of sewage backups.

The contractor will also provide additional notice via door knocking or door hangers to residents.

This work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

What you can expect

Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, with delays up to 15 minutes expected.

Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

Residents may notice a chemical odor during the work. This is from the resin liner installed inside the pipe and will dissipate quickly after installation and does not pose health risks.

Work will include the use of trucks and equipment (Including generators).

Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the work.

Crews will implement construction best practices to limit noise levels, when possible.

Additional lining work will be taking place on 10th Place North and Euclid Avenue as well as in the alley between Bell and Edmonds Streets and 4th and 5th Avenues. This work will not take place at night but residents are advised to reduce their water usage during the lining. The contractor will door knock and door hang 24 hours in advance to provide notice.

Visit the city’s web page for project updates.

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.