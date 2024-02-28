Verdant awards over $3.2 million in funding to 35 nonprofits

The Verdant Health Commission has awarded $3,266,875 to 35 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of residents of South Snohomish County.

Approved by a vote of the commission board Feb. 28, awardees were selected from an open application process. Funded programs will support diverse projects throughout the community.

Each of the projects funded addresses one or more of Verdant’s strategic priorities: Health care access, mental health services and food security. “We are pleased to invest in these organizations and their innovative approaches to addressing community health and wellness needs,” Board President Karianna Wilson said in a press release announcing the grant awards.

Since 2011, Verdant has awarded more than $80 million in funding to 150 unique grant recipients throughout South Snohomish County. Historically, Verdant has hosted multiple funding cycles a year. In 2025, Verdant will be moving toward one annual funding cycle.

As they transition to an annual cycle, Verdant will be awarding nine-month contracts beginning April 1, 2024, to the current spring 2024 awardees. Here is the complete list of the 35 recipient organizations: