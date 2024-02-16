‘Welcome Back: A Friends of the Edmonds Library Get-Together’ on Feb. 22

Friends of the Edmonds Library will host “Welcome Back: A Friends of the Edmonds Library Get-Together” on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The event will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room at 650 Main Street.

From flood to re-opening and beyond … visitors are invited to come and hear the story of the newly remodeled library, according to a news release.

This community event will feature Chy Ross, Sno-Isle Libraries Assistant Director of Capital Planning and Strategy. Ross will share the library’s journey from devastating flood to the grand re-opening, to the future vision for the library.

Ross has worked in public libraries for more than 20 years, in all areas of the field of librarianship. He has been with Sno-Isle Libraries for 18 years, including a stint as the Library Manager at the Edmonds Library.

Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. For more information, visit www.sno-isle.org/locations/edmonds.