Witnesses sought for drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 near I-405 Feb. 19

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday night on Interstate 5 near 405, leaving a man in critical condition.

According to patrol spokesperson Sgt. Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. Monday from the victim, who advised that he had sustained injuries from the gunfire and felt like he was going to pass out.

Responding troopers and the fire department confirmed the victim did have gunshot injuries and immediately transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told troopers that he was traveling southbound I-5 approaching I-405 when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He had no description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information on the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle. Contact Detective Franklin Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.