Woodway Town Council to meet Feb. 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Woodway Town Hall. Among the items on the agenda:

Letter of support for the Port of Edmonds grant application

State auditor’s office data sharing agreement

Ordinance 2024-652, adding compensated training time for part-time employees

Regional organization representative assignments

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The council will also meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential litigation.