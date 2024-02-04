Woodway Town Council to meet Feb. 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Woodway Town Hall. Among the items on the agenda:
-
Letter of support for the Port of Edmonds grant application
-
State auditor’s office data sharing agreement
-
Ordinance 2024-652, adding compensated training time for part-time employees
-
Regional organization representative assignments
There will be two opportunities for public comments.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway) and can also be viewed via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 892 460 480#.
The council will also meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential litigation.
