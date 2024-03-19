American Legion Post 66 holding raffle for original drawing of actor Gary Sinise

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 is holding a raffle for a framed original drawing of actor Gary Sinise, created by Edmonds artist Michael Reagan.

Reagan donated the artwork, and all proceeds from the raffle will go directly to assisting veterans and veteran organizations through the American Legion Post.

Tickets are available through American Legion Post 66 representatives at Post 66 events or by contacting the post. For information on how to purchase tickets, email EdmondsAmLegionPost66@gmail.com or winmikesart@outlook.com.

The drawing will be held at a July 4th community picnic at American Legion Post 66, located at 117 6th Ave. S. in Edmonds. Only 500 tickets at $10 each are available until they are gone. The winner need not be present to win.

Gary Sinise is an American actor of stage and screen, as well as a director, producer and musician. Among other awards, he has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Sinise has also received numerous awards and honors for his extensive humanitarian work and involvement with charitable organizations. He is a supporter of various veterans’ organizations and founded the Lt. Dan Band (named after his character in Forrest Gump), which plays at military bases around the world.

Edmonds resident Michael Reagan is an internationally recognized artist who has assisted charities such as Seattle’s Children’s Hospital raise more than $10 million through his drawings and donated autographed celebrity portraits.

This is not the first time that Reagan’s generosity has supported area veterans. In 2023, he donated a framed art piece featuring a collage of Seattle Seahawks football greats to Edmonds VFW Post 8870 that brought in over $4,700 in a drawing that the VFW Post used to support veterans and veteran organizations.

Through his Fallen Heroes Project, Reagan is also well known for his commitment to the families of his fellow veterans who have lost their lives in service to their country.

In 2015, the Medal of Honor Society in Washington, D.C. awarded Reagan the “Citizen Service Before Self Honor Medal” for his portrait work for Gold Star families. He received more international recognition in 2018 when the Polish Government gave him their “Polish Armed Forces Medal” for the portraits he did for all their military “Fallen” who lost their lives supporting American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 is holding a drawing for a framed original art piece of actor Gary Sinise, signed by both the actor and Edmonds artist Michael Reagan, with all proceeds going to veterans and veterans’ organizations. (Copy of the original art piece of Gary Sinise courtesy of Michael Reagan).