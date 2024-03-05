Announcing the Best of Edmonds 2024 photo contest

We are in the final planning stages for Best of Edmonds 2024 — our annual guide to what readers love best about Edmonds.

As we did last year, we are hosting a photo contest for the cover art we will use in this year’s edition, open to anyone with photos of our beautiful city.

The winning photo will be used as 2024 cover art for the annual magazine, which includes both a print edition distribute to Edmonds businesses and an online version that lives as a PDF on our website. You will receive full credit for your photograph in the magazine.

Last year’s winner was John Peters.

Contest rules: Photos must be your own original work and should be sent in at as high a resolution as possible, ideally dpi for a 9 inch x 12 inch portrait image or 16 inch x 12 inch in landscape. In pixels, that would be: 2700 x 3600 px for portrait and 4800 x 3600 px for landscape. If you aren’t sure, send image as “actual size.” Images that come from a text are greatly reduced and will be too low resolution.

Please include the full name of the photographer who should be credited for the photo.

All photos should be emailed as an attachment to teresa@myedmondsnews.com no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. The winner will be announced March 19.