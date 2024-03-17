Annual Edmonds Easter egg hunt set for March 30

Get ready to scramble as the Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds presents its annual Easter egg hunt, this year at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St.

Kids ages 3 to 10 years old are invited to hunt for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas, with three hunting parties based on age. The event will happen rain or shine.

The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. – Welcome and opening remarks

First wave – Ages 8, 9 and 10

Second wave – Ages 5, 6 and 7

Third wave – Ages 3 and 4

The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures while you wait for your wave to be called. Additionally, South County Fire firefighters and their trucks will be present, with tours available.

All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as a nonperishable food or cash donation to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank.